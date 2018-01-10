Serena Williams and Daughter Alexis Olympia Cover Vogue Together

Mario Testino / Vogue
Serena Williams' daughter knows how to strike a pose!
The tennis star's 4-month-old baby girl Alexis Ohanian appear on the cover of Vogue's February 2018 issue and in an adorable pictorial. The pics, taken last month, mark the child first magazine cover and also makes Vogue history; Serena's daughter, her and her husband Alexis Ohanian's first child, is the youngest person to grace the cover.
Serena appears in a red Versace dress while holding the baby, who is wearing a white bodysuit and touching her mom while making a fist almost victoriously with her other hand.
In another photo for the magazine, Serena wears a pink-trimmed lavender satin Valentino dress while lying beside her daughter, who she calls Olympia.
Serena also appears in another picture with her child, her mother Oracene Price and sisters, Isha Price, Venus Williams and Lyndrea Price. All the women are wearing light blue pajamas.
In a fourth photo, Serena appears with her husband.
During the interview, Serena, who has graced the cover of Vogue solo in the past, also talked about the harrowing aftermath of giving birth to Olympia, who was born via an emergency C-section. She said that she later experienced blood clots in her lungs, had her C-section incision pop open and underwent surgery to remove an abdominal hematoma that was caused by a blood thinner they had administered for the clots. Serena returned home after a week and was unable to get out of bed for six weeks.
"Sometimes I get really down and feel like, 'Man, I can't do this,'" Serena said about motherhood. "It's that same negative attitude I have on the court sometimes."
Serena has documented the great and not-so-great parts of motherhood on social media; last month, she posted about how teething is "the devil"—for both child and mom.
The cover pictorial was posted online on Wednesday, more than a week after Serena suffered an exhibition loss in her first competitive tennis match since giving birth. Last week, the tennis champion announced she is withdrawing from the annual Australian Open, saying, "After performing in my first match after giving birth I realized that although I am super close I'm not where I personally want to be."
"There's something really attractive about the idea of moving to San Francisco and just being a mom," Serena told Vogue. "But not yet."
She said she wants to win at least two more Grand Slams to total 25.
"And actually, I think having a baby might help," she said. "When I'm too anxious I lose matches, and I feel like a lot of that anxiety disappeared when Olympia was born. Knowing I've got this beautiful baby to go home to makes me feel like I don't have to play another match. I don't need the money or the titles or the prestige. I want them, but I don't need them."