Kate Middleton Makes a Furry Friend for First Official Appearance of 2018

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is starting of 2018 with a new furry friend.

For her first official public engagement of the year, the expectant royal stepped out solo in typical elegant fashion on Wednesday to a crowd of photographers and welcomers, including a throng of young students from the Reach Academy Feltham in London.

Sporting a chic navy double-breasted coat by Hobbs London with a flared floral print Seraphine dress underneath, Middleton spent some time mingling outside with youngsters from the school and one four-legged companion.

Middleton got a double dose of adorable as she pet 4-year-old puppy Bear, who is being trained by the students to be a therapy dog. As the royal patron of Place2Be, a U.K.-based organization that works to provide mental health services in schools, Middleton spoke to the youngsters about coping with the pressures of social media.