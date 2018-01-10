The X-Files and Endings: Is This the Last Season for Mulder & Scully? Will Skinner Die?

If this is the end of The X-Files, Mulder and Scully are fine with it. Well, the people who bring Mulder and Scully to life on The X-Files, David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson are fine with it.

"We've been asked that every year for the past 20 years as well," Duchovny cracked to E! News during a visit to the Fox show's set in Vancouver.

Anderson has been public about her desire to leave Special Agent Dana Scully behind, but as Duchovny pointed out, they've said all this before. Yet it's looking like these 10 episodes will be the last. For now.

"I haven't read No. 10, but I'm going to say yes," Anderson said when asked if she'd be satisfied with this being the end.