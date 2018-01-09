Kelly Clarkson Jokes About Raising Four Kids: ''Wine Is Necessary''

Kelly Clarkson's doing what she does best—getting real!

During The Voice's panel at TCA on Tuesday, Clarkson spoke about life, love and the reality of being a celebrity with kids.

When the singer, who has daughter River Rose Blackstock and Remington Alexander Blackstock with husband Brandon Blackstock, was asked about what it's like being a mom to her two kids and Blackstock's two children from a previous marriage, the candid songstress admitted, "They are challenging."

She then joked to the crowd, "Wine is necessary."

When asked whether or not she and her hubby since 2013 would be having any more wee ones, the singer made her feelings clear: "We're done having kids!"