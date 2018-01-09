Angelina Jolie Brings Daughters Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt to Gala

Angelina Jolie, Zahara, Shiloh

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Family night out!

Angelina Jolie stepped out Tuesday evening with two special people by her side, children Zahara and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. The trio was all smiles at the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York City, where Jolie is set to accept the Freedom of Expression Award for First They Killed My Father

The A-list movie star looked particularly elegant in a black sheer gown, while Zahara, 13, and Shiloh dressed for the occasion in black suits. The 11-year-old wore a sling on her right arm, a result of a snowboarding injury, People reports. According to the outlet, Shiloh broke her arm last month on a family vacation but is "fine." 

Loung Ung, who penned the memoir that inspired First They Killed My Father, also joined Jolie and her children for the event. 

Angelina Jolie, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 2018 Golden Globes, Candids

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Just days ago, Jolie called upon yet another one of her and Brad Pitt's six children to accompany her at the 2018 Golden Globes. 14-year-old Pax Jolie-Pitt, who worked as a still photographer on set, attended the star-studded ceremony on Sunday evening. 

A source told E! News that Pax and Angelina enjoyed the unforgettable night surrounded by some of Hollywood's brightest, including fellow nominees Armie HammerTimothée Chalamet and even Chris Hemsworth. We're told the duo then continued their celebration at Netflix's after-party. 

With Jolie expected to attend other events throughout the 2018 award season, fans can only hope for more red carpet moments capturing the super proud mom and her children together. 

After all, it's just another day in the life for the Jolie-Pitt kiddos!

