How to Use Your Fingers to Recreate Jennifer Aniston's Smoky Eye

It's time to modernize your smoky eye.

"When we think of smoky eyes, we think of black smoky eyes," beauty industry vet Charlotte Tilbury told E! News. "But in fact, smoky eyes can be bronzy. They can be wonderful garnet colors, wonderful jewel-like tones. We saw a lot of those bronzy, coppery eye colors like this at the Golden Globes."

After creating Penélope Cruz's beauty look at the 2018 Golden Globes, the owner of Charlotte Tilbury, a celeb-loved makeup brand, revealed to E! News the smoky eye that made a major impact on the red carpet due to its dazzling appearance on camera. According to her, the bronzy smoked-out look, as seen on Jennifer Aniston, is surprisingly easy to do. And, with the Charlotte Tilbury Dolce Vita palette in hand, the makeup artist showed us how to achieve it. Spoiler alert: You'll need your fingers.