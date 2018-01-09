How to Use Your Fingers to Recreate Jennifer Aniston's Smoky Eye

Step 1: Take your blending brush and dip it into the lightest shade to prime the eye from the brow bone to the lash line.

Step 2: Use a blending brush take a deeper hue and apply it to the socket or corner, blending it back and forth.

Step 3: Add the same hue to the bottom lash line using a smudge brush.

Step 4: Apply the brown hue to the top lash line and the corner of the bottom lash line, using a smudge brush.

Step 5: Dip your index finger into gold shade, such as Pop, and pat it onto the lid.