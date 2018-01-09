How Does Dakota Johnson's Fifty Shades Wedding Dress Rank?

by Diana Nguyen | Tue., Jan. 9, 2018 6:02 PM

Lace and leather has never been more appropriate.

If you're about to marry Christian Grey, No. 8 on Forbes' Fictional 15—the wealthiest characters in, well, fiction—we think you can splurge on the wedding dress. So, it comes to no surprise that the leading lady of the Fifty Shades franchise, Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson), will be walking down the aisle in none other than Monique Lhuillier.

The designer took to Instagram to tease a photo of the much-anticipated wedding scene, in which Jamie Dornan's character is kissing his new bride, adorned in an off-the-shoulder, lace creation. "The climactic final chapter begins Valentine's Day. Can't wait to unveil the dress," the caption reads.

ESC: Movie Wedding Gowns, Fifty Shades, Dakota Johnson

Focus Features

Although a sweeping veil camouflages the dress, we can still see a body-hugging silhouette. Is this the actual dress Anastasia takes her vows in or just something used to market the movie? We're not sure, but let this be a reminder why stars like Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Conrad and Carrie Underwood opted for Lhuillier's designs for their own real-life nuptials.

Even if you aren't going to marry $2.2 billion, what we've learned from movies is that anything goes when it comes to weddings. You can be left at the alter in custom Vivienne Westwood, a la Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and the City, or be courthouse casual, like Jennifer Lopez in The Wedding Planner. Whatever your scenario, there's a perfect look for you. Let these movie wedding dresses serve as inspiration.

ESC: Movie Wedding Dresses, Barbra Streisand, Funny Girl

ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Funny Girl

You can't get more glam than Barbra Streisand in Irene Scharaff. 

ESC: Movie Wedding Dresses, Moulin Rouge, Nicole Kidman

Fox Studios

Moulin Rouge

Nicole Kidman elegantly played a torn-albeit-glamorous bride in a play within a movie musical, and the Catherine Martin and Angus Strathie design was the perfect costume. 

ESC: Movie Wedding Dresses, Star Wars, Natalie Portman

Lucas Films

STAR WARS: EPISODE II ATTACK OF THE CLONES

You're supposed to be extra on your wedding day. And while this Trisha Biggar design may be over the top for simple brides, it would work wonders for more adventurous personalities like Natalie Portman's Padmé Amidala.

ESC: Movie Wedding Dresses, Blake Lively, Age of Adaline

CYVR / FameFlynet / BACKGRID

Age of Adaline

Truth be told: We'd wear Blake Lively's vintage-inspired Angus Strathie design even today!

ESC: Movie Wedding Dresses, Our Family Wedding, America Ferrera

Fox Searchlight

Our Family Wedding

This fit-and-flare, lace gown fit America Ferrera like a glove. 

ESC: Movie Wedding Dresses, Love Actually, Keira Knightley

Universal Pictures

Love Actually

For the bohemian bride, please see Keira Knightley's feathery frock from the classic rom-com. 

ESC: Movie Wedding Dresses, Audrey Hepburn, Funny Face

Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Funny Face

Audrey Hepburn in Givenchy is still bridal #goals. 

ESC: Movie Wedding Dresses, Twilight, Kristen Stewart

Summit

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

Not even a vampire yet, Bella Swan looked like near-perfection in Carolina Herrera.

ESC: Movie Wedding Dresses, Sex and the City, Sarah Jessica Parker

Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic

Sex and the City

In perhaps the best movie montage ever, we saw Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw wear a crop of beautiful gowns for a Vogue photo shoot. In the end, however, it came down to Vivienne Westwood...well, until Mr. Big didn't show. 

ESC: Movie Wedding Gowns The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Jennifer Lawrence

Murray Close/Lionsgate

Catching Fire

Jennifer Lawrence looked amazing, but let's be honest, no one wants their wedding dress to literally catch on fire.

ESC: Movie Wedding Dresses, Kate Hudson, Bride Wars

Twentieth Century Fox

Bride Wars

Remember this Vera Wang number Kate Hudson wore to tie the fictional knot? Already pinned to our mood boards. 

ESC: Movie Wedding Gowns, Jumping the Broom, Paula Patton

Jonathan Wenk/Sony Pictures

Jumping the Broom

Paula Patton looked stunning, even with those sweeping views behind her. 

ESC: Movie Wedding Gowns, Fifty Shades, Dakota Johnson

Universal

Fifty Shades Freed

Mrs. Grey, played by Dakota Johnson, donned Monique Lhuillier. 

ESC: Movie Wedding Gowns, 27 Dresses

20th Century Fox

27 Dresses

Katherine Heigl's character finally got her special moment, in an A-line Amsale dress. 

ESC: Movie Wedding Gowns, Sweet Home Alabama

Touchstone Pictures

Sweet Home Alabama

While she didn't end up with Patrick Dempsey, Reese Witherspoon still looked like a Southern belle. The veil was the perfect touch!

ESC: Movie Wedding Gowns, My Big Fat Greek Wedding

IFC Films

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Nia Vardalos' Michael Clancy wedding dress had just as much personality as her fictional family. 

ESC: Movie Wedding Gowns, Runaway Bride, Julia Roberts

Paramount Pictures

Runaway Bride

Julia Roberts looked like the quintessential '90s bride in an Amsale design.

ESC: Movie Wedding Gowns, Coming to America

Paramount

Coming to America

You don't have to be an African princess to wear a pink ball gown! Although actress Shari Headley definitely looked like one in this Deborah Landis design. 

ESC: Movie Wedding Gowns, The Wedding Planner, Jennifer Lopez

Columbia Pictures

The Wedding Planner

In the end, J.Lo's character couldn't make it through the civil ceremony in The Wedding Planner, but her simple, off-the-shoulder dress is still worth celebrating. 

ESC: Movie Wedding Gowns, Father Of The Bride, Elizabeth Taylor

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images

Father of the Bride

Elizabeth Taylor is a vision in white in the 1950's classic. 

ESC: Movie Wedding Gowns, The Best Man Holiday

Universal Pictures

The Best Man Holiday

Monica Patrice Calhoun's character, Mia, accentuated her toned arms in sheer sleeves. 

Which look is your favorite?

We love them all. 

