Lena Dunham Addresses Jack Antonoff Split, Says She'll "Always Wear" Ring Ex Gave Her

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jan. 9, 2018 5:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Nicole Polizzi, Jionni LaValle, Wedding

Snooki's Husband Jionni LaValle Sets the Record Straight on Divorce Rumors

Kelly Clarkson, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Kelly Clarkson Jokes About Raising Four Kids: ''Wine Is Necessary''

Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Inside This Is Us' "Explosive" Therapy Session and What Comes Next

Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Lena Dunham is addressing her split with Jack Antonoff.

E! News exclusively revealed on Monday that the Girls star and her musician boyfriend had ended their relationship after five years together. Then on Tuesday, Lena went on Instagram Live and broke her silence on the split. After thanking everyone for their supportive messages in the Live video, she shared that she's wearing a ring that Jack gave her.

"I'm wearing this ring that Jack gave me and I'll always wear it, because love is a really cool, powerful, eternal thing and it doesn't have to be defined the way we in Western culture define it as beginnings and ends," Lena said.

Read

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff Break Up After Five Years

Lena Dunham, Instagram

Instagram

"Things can be 'you're a drop of water and you re-enter the ocean,'" she continued. "Anyway, I really love you all and I'm really thankful for the support, really thankful for the love."

Lena and Jack, who started dating in 2012, broke up in December, a source told E! News. "It was mutual," the insider shared. "Jack and Lena were growing apart and it just made sense for them to end their relationship where it was." 

The source went on to add, "They want the best for each other no matter what. They are both moving on."

A rep for both stars confirmed the split to E! News.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lena Dunham , Breakups , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.