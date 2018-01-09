Gigi and Bella Hadid React to Hometown Mudslides: Montecito Is "Completely Under Water"

After getting through wildfires, Santa Barbara County is now trying to survive mudslides.

A Southern California rainstorm has sent mud and debris flowing through Montecito neighborhoods just weeks after the town endured the Thomas fire.

Images of roads and neighborhoods flooding has caused a few famous residents to speak out and show their support for a hometown filled with positive memories.

"My beautiful hometown, just after getting through weeks of wild fire, has been hit by a major storm. That 'river' is the 101 freeway," Gigi Hadid shared with her Twitter followers. "Please keep the families of Santa Barbara in your thoughts and prayers."

Bella Hadid shared the same image and revealed more personal stories about how the mudslides have affected friends and neighbors.