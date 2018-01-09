Gigi and Bella Hadid React to Hometown Mudslides: Montecito Is "Completely Under Water"

After getting through wildfires, Santa Barbara County is now trying to survive mudslides.
A Southern California rainstorm has sent mud and debris flowing through Montecito neighborhoods just weeks after the town endured the Thomas fire.
Images of roads and neighborhoods flooding has caused a few famous residents to speak out and show their support for a hometown filled with positive memories.
"My beautiful hometown, just after getting through weeks of wild fire, has been hit by a major storm. That 'river' is the 101 freeway," Gigi Hadid shared with her Twitter followers. "Please keep the families of Santa Barbara in your thoughts and prayers."
Bella Hadid shared the same image and revealed more personal stories about how the mudslides have affected friends and neighbors.
"My beautiful hometown of Montecito...Where my roots were placed, where my mother raised me and my family. Completely under water. I really can't believe it. I am praying and thinking so much for our friends in the hospital and their families that are still missing," she wrote on Instagram. "For our horses, dogs, cats-all animals- that gave us happiness, who are now searching for a dry place to lay their heads.. our elementary school... The freeway to drive to school and where @mini_jk_imbig and I would walk after school.. under water."
Bella continued, "My heart is broken... I can't imagine how Montecito feels now. I am so sorry. As always- Please send websites for donations. I'm ready to help. Thank you to the rescue, fire fighters and security teams in SB for staying strong and your hard work to pull out anybody and anything in sight. My love is with you so deeply SB."
According to the Los Angeles Times, at least eight people were killed and at least 25 were injured in Santa Barbara County following the rain storms that caused "waist-high" mudflows.
The Hadid sisters aren't the only famous residents speaking out about the storm and mudslides affecting so many residents. Rob Lowe, whose house was saved by firefighters last month, said he was "praying for all our friends and neighbors" in Montecito.
"Media talking about @OPRAH 'maybe' running for President in 3 years," he added in a separate tweet. "Meanwhile, AS WE SPEAK, her Montecito home's a staging ground for helicopter rescues. Priorities? Anyone?"
Ellen DeGeneres added, "This is not a river. This is the 101 freeway in my neighborhood right now. Montecito needs your love and support."
Help fire and mudslide victims by donating to the American Red Cross online.