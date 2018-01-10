Kaylin Jurrjens Gets in the Batting Cages for a Double Date With Jair Jurrjens, Niche Caldwell & Andre Caldwell on WAGS Atlanta

Kaylin Jurrjens is putting her baseball skills to the test.

In this clip from Wednesday's WAGS Atlanta, the pageant queen and her husband Jair (J.J.) Jurrjens head to the batting cages for a double date with Niche Caldwell and Andre Caldwell.

"I am so excited about this double date at the batting cages. I'm ready to bang some balls out. Even though I'm a total glam girl, I feel like I'm good at sports," Kaylin insisted.

And Kaylin kept it glam, stepping up to the plate with nothing short of heels on.

It was hit and miss at first, but before long, Kaylin was knocking them out of the park.