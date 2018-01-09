Radio DJ Slips Prince Harry His Business Card Ahead of the Royal Wedding

If Meghan Markle and Prince Harry need a DJ for their upcoming wedding, there's someone who's up for the job.

During the couple's visit to the youth-led radio station Reprezent 107.3 FM in Brixton on Tuesday, a local DJ slipped the prince his business card.

"DJ at your wedding! DJ at your wedding!" Jevanni Letford called out to the prince and his future bride.

The bold move led Markle and Harry to share a smile. The royal then tucked the card into his coat pocket before exiting the room.

"Just slipped Prince Harry the old business card in a bid to secure that #weddingdj gig," Letford tweeted along with a video of the encounter. "@KensingtonRoyal @ReprezentRadio @meghanmarkle #triedit #godj."

Watch the video to see Letford make his pitch.