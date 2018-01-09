Alabama Football Player Bradley Bozeman Gets Engaged After Winning National Championship

by Kendall Fisher | Tue., Jan. 9, 2018 11:34 AM

Alabama football stud Bradley Bozeman has a lot to celebrate after last night.

Not only did he take home his second National Championship win after beating the Georgia Bulldogs 26-23, afterward, he got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Nikki Hegstetter!

Still sweaty from the difficult competition, Bozeman—a fifth year senior—didn't hesitate even a second before finding his lady and popping the question amid the postgame pandemonium.

Hegstetter—who played basketball for Alabama and is currently getting her master's degree in marketing—immediately began crying as she saw Bozeman get down on one knee.

Despite being shocked, of course, she said yes.

They immediately began hugging and kissing, and through it all, Bozeman couldn't wipe the ear-to-ear grin from his face.

They both took to social media to retweet the video Sports Illustrated caught, and Bozeman even explained how he paid for the ring.

One person tweeted in response to the video, "NCAA will be wondering how he bought the ring," seemingly insinuating Alabama was paying him.

Bozeman clapped back, "With the money I saved."

There you have it. Congrats to the happy couple!

