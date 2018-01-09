EXCLUSIVE!

Lisa Rinna's Daughters Reveal the Very Unique Way She Taught Them About Sex in This Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Sneak Peek

  • By
  • &

by Billy Nilles | Tue., Jan. 9, 2018 10:24 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Penélope Cruz Plans to Ask Donatella Versace About The Assassination of Gianni Versace "Fiction" Statement

"American Crime Story" Cast Talks "Versace" Show Accuracy

The Bachelor Winter Games, Ashley I

Rejoice, The Bachelor Winter Games' First Promo Is Here: "Winter Tears Are Coming"

There's preparing your children for the world as a parent and then there's...this.

In this sneak peek of the next new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, exclusive to E! News, Lisa Rinna and her daughters prove that mother may know best, but maybe she shouldn't share everything she knows.

During their trip to Tokyo with Erika Girardi, Lisa's older daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin lets slip at dinner that she learned more than she bargained for from reading what she refers to as her mom's "sex book," causing a stunned Erika to nearly spit out her drink in surprise.

Photos

The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives—All 101 of Them

Lisa Rinna, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, RHOBH

Bravo

"I know about you watching porn," Delilah tells her mother. "I'm not gonna lie but your sex book, like, taught me."

"I never thought in a million years that my own children would read the book," Lisa admits in her confessional, laughing.

From there, Delilah does not hold back on what, in particular, her mother''s book taught her. "I was, like 12, when I saw this," she says. "It literally teaches you to give head." 

"Very precisely," her younger sister Amelia Gray Hamlin adds.

Trying to make the best of a truly awkward situation, Lisa jokes, "If you're gonna learn, you better learn it right."

Delilah's not having it. "I don't know if I wanted to learn it from you," she exclaims.

From there, Lisa gives a dramatic reading of the passage in question from her 2009 book Rinnavation: Getting Your Best Life Ever. Trust us when we say, it must be seen to be believed. Check it out above!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills , Lisa Rinna , Erika Jayne , Bravo , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.