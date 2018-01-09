John Dickerson Replaces Charlie Rose on CBS This Morning

The Washington Post published accusations about Rose in November 2017. In the report, eight women accused him of sexual harassment and unwanted advances, including groping and inappropriate phone calls. The veteran journalist denied the claims but issued an apology.

"In my 45 years in journalism, I have prided myself on being an advocate for the careers of the women with whom I have worked," he said in a statement. "Nevertheless, in the past few days, claims have been made about my behavior toward some former female colleagues."

He continued, "It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken."

Rose's statement concluded, "I have learned a great deal as a result of these events, and I hope others will too. All of us, including me, are coming to a newer and deeper recognition of the pain caused by conduct in the past, and have come to a profound new respect for women and their lives."