Rejoice, The Bachelor Winter Games' First Promo Is Here: "Winter Tears Are Coming"

Will there be any love at ?? frost ?? sight this winter? #TheBachelorWinterGames pic.twitter.com/sAxbJcQo5x

Prepare for a heat wave this February.

After officially revealing 24 of the returning fan-favorites and international contestants, ABC gifted viewers with the The Bachelor Winter Games' first promo on Monday night, teasing all the hookups, sports and shenanigans set to go down the slopes when the four-episode event premieres on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

And fret not, Bach Nation, Ashley Iaconetti is crying in the promo, over, of course, always being in the friend-zone. "Winter tears are coming," as the promo says.