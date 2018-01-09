Oprah Winfrey "Intrigued" by 2020 Presidential Run, Gayle King Says

"I was up talking to her very late last night. I do think this, guys: I do think she's intrigued by the idea. I do think that. I also know that after years of watching the Oprah show, you always have the right to change your mind," King said. "I don't think at this point she's considering it. But listen, there are people who have said they want to be her campaign manager, quit their jobs and campaign for her. She loves this country and would like to be of service in some way, but I don't think that she's actively considering it at this time." Lest anyone assume she's speaking out of turn on Winfrey's behalf, she said, "That's a change from me. It's not a change from her."

Winfrey, who made history as the first black woman to receive the Cecile B. DeMille Award, worked hard on her acceptance speech. "She knew how she wanted to start. This was the thing for her: She knew exactly what she wanted to say and she knew how she wanted to say it. She crafted the speech, she talked to an editor at the magazine, and the two of them came up with it. But Oprah put down exactly what she wanted to say. Those were all her words," King said. "Listen, she writes her 'What I Know for Sure' column every month in the magazine. She's a very good writer. We all know she's a very good talker. So, I think it was home run on many levels."

"I will say this: Being in that room was electrifying," said King, who was at Winfrey's table. "It was the right person giving the right speech at the right time. She wanted that moment to be more than women wearing black dresses in solidarity. She really did want to speak to young girls around the country. She really did want to say, 'Enough, already!' I think she delivered on al that in a very eloquent well. But will she run for president? I think it's a very intriguing idea."