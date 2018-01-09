You Definitely Missed Ellen DeGeneres' Hilariously Awkward Moment at the 2018 Golden Globes

There were a ton of moments you saw during the 2018 Golden Globes, but we're willing to bet this wasn't one of them.

While people all over the country watched Reese Witherspoon lovingly introduce Oprah Winfreyas the year's Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree, they definitely didn't see Ellen DeGeneres sitting next to the mogul in the sea of stars inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Well, fortunately for fans everywhere, the daytime host had the footage ready to share on Tuesday.

"There was an awkward moment for me when Reese Witherspoon was giving the Cecil B. DeMille Award," she told her audience. "I don't know if you saw it or not, but it was—it was embarrassing.