Tessa Thompson Clarifies Comment About Lena Dunham and Time's Up

Over the weekend, Tessa Thompson shared a picture of a group of activists and celebrities—including Tarana Burke, Rosario Dawson, Brie Larson and Rashida Jones—crowded together to celebrate their hard work on Time's Up, the anti-sexual harassment movement backed by 300 prominent women in Hollywood. "Why is Lena Dunham there?" one commenter asked. "She's part of the problem. No thank you to Time's Up." Another user brought up Dunham's latest controversy: defending Girls writer Murray Miller, who is accused of rape. "I support this initiative and the fight for gender justice and am really glad that the movement is growing," the user said. "I however am perplexed by the inclusion of Lena Dunham, a woman who publicly accused a young sexual assault survivor of color, Aurora Perrineau, of lying about her assault."

(Dunham later apologized for defending Murray, who denies Peerrneau's claims.)

Thompson responded by distancing herself from Dunham. "Lena was not anywhere present in our group during the countless hours of work for the last two months," she told the user. "We hosted an open house for the actresses for red carpet messaging and Lena's presence was a surprise to us all. This is a time of reckoning. And for many, a re-education. So many women also have real work to do. I'm afraid it's too nuanced a conversation to have on this platform. But I hear you, and know that your thoughts and words are not lost on me. It's been discussed."