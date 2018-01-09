2018 BAFTA Film Awards Snubs and Surprises: The Post, Mudbound and Female Directors Shut Out

When Natalie Dormer and Letitia Wright announced the nominees for the 2018 BAFTA Film Awards in London Tuesday, there were more than a few surprises. Guillermo Del Toro's The Shape of Water received 12 nominations, followed by Darkest Hour and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri with nine each. But the annual award show—regarded as the U.K.'s equivalent to the U.S.' Academy Awards—completely shut out some seemingly obvious choices.

Chief among them: The Post. Steven Spielberg's period drama, starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, earned six Golden Globe nominations and is a likely candidate for the 2018 Oscars. The BAFTA Awards seemed to follow the 2018 SAG Awards' lead, as it also completely snubbed the popular film, which follows The Washington Post's fight to publish the Pentagon Papers in 1971. (The film, which opened nationwide last month, is up for eight Critics' Choice Awards Thursday.)