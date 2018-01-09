2018 BAFTA Film Awards Nominees and Host Announced

Warner Bros. Pictures
Warner Bros. Pictures
Natalie Dormer and Letitia Wright announced the nominees for the 2018 BAFTA Film Awards in London Tuesday, just two days after Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri won Best Motion Picture, Drama at the 2018 Golden Globes. Joanna Lumley was also named the new host for this year's ceremony, replacing Stephen Fry, who said last week he was stepping down. The Shape of Water received the most nominations (12), trailed closely by Darkest Hour (nine), Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (nine), Blade Runner 2049 (eight) and Dunkirk (eight).
Here is the complete list of nominations:
Film
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Director
Blade Runner 2049, Denis Villeneuve
Call Me by Your Name, Luca Guadagnino
Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh
Kerry Hayes/Fox Searchlight Pictures
Best Actress
Annette Bening, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Best Actor
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Jack English/Focus Features
Best Supporting Actress
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Kristen Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Supporting Actor
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Hugh Grant, Paddington 2
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Neon
Best Original Screenplay
Get Out, Jordan Peele
I, Tonya, Steven Rogers
Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh
Best Adapted Screenplay
Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory
The Death of Stalin, Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin and David Schneider
Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool, Matt Greenhalgh
Molly's Game, Aaron Sorkin
Paddington 2, Simon Farnaby and Paul King
Merrick Morton/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
Outstanding British Film in 2018
Darkest Hour, Joe Wright, Tim Bevan, Lisa Bruce, Eric Fellner, Anthony McCarten and Douglas Urbanski
The Death of Stalin, Armando Iannucci, Kevin Loader, Laurent Zeitoun, Yann Zenou, Ian Martin and David Schneider
God's Own Country, Francis Lee, Manon Ardisson and Jack Tarling
Lady Macbeth, William Oldroyd, Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly and Alice Birch
Paddington 2, Paul King, David Heyman and Simon Farnaby
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer in 2018
The Ghoul, Gareth Tunley (Writer/Director/Producer), Jack Healy Guttman and Tom Meeten (Producers)
I Am Not a Witch, Rungano Nyoni (Writer/Director) and Emily Morgan (Producer)
Jawbone, Johnny Harris (Writer/Producer) and Thomas Napper (Director)
Kingdom of Us, Lucy Cohen (Director)
Lady Macbeth, Alice Birch (Writer), William Oldroyd (Director) and Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly (Producer)
Sony Pictures Classics
Film Not in the English Language
Elle, Paul Verhoeven and Saïd Ben Saïd
First They Killed My Father, Angelina Jolie and Rithy Panh
The Handmaiden, Park Chan-Wook and Syd Lim
Loveless, Andrey Zvyagintsev and Alexander Rodnyansky
The Salesman, Asghar Farhadi and Alexandre Mallet-Guy
Documentary
City of Ghosts, Matthew Heineman
I Am Not Your Negro, Raoul Peck
Icarus, Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan
An Inconvenient Sequel, Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk
Jane, Brett Morgen
ALCON ENTERTAINMENT
Animated Film
Coco, Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson
Loving Vincent, Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman and Ivan Mactaggart
My Life as a Courgette, Claude Barras and Max Karli
Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049, Roger Deakins
Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel
Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema
The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Ben Davis
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Editing
Baby Driver, Jonathan Amos and Paul Machliss
Blade Runner 2049, Joe Walker
Dunkirk, Lee Smith
The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Jon Gregory
Costume Design
Beauty and the Beast, Jacqueline Durran
Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran
I, Tonya, Jennifer Johnson
Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges
The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira
Makeup and Hair
Blade Runner 2049, Donald Mowat and Kerry Warn
Darkest Hour, David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick and Kazuhiro Tsuji
I, Tonya, Deborah La Mia Denaver and Adruitha Lee
Victoria & Abdul, Daniel Phillips
Wonder, Naomi Bakstad, Robert A. Pandini and Arjen Tuiten
Original Music
Blade Runner 2049, Benjamin Wallfisch and Hans Zimmer
Darkest Hour, Dario Marianelli
Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer
Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood
The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat
Production Design
Beauty and the Beast, Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer
Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner and Alessandra Querzola
Darkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer
Dunkirk, Nathan Crowley and Gary Fettis
The Shape of Water, Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin and Shane Vieau
Special Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049, Gerd Nefzer and John Nelson
Dunkirk, Scott Fisher and Andrew Jackson
The Shape of Water, Dennis Berardi, Trey Harrell and Kevin Scott
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Nominees TBD
War for the Planet of the Apes, Nominees TBD
Sony Picture
Sound
Baby Driver, Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis and Julian Slater
Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Mark Mangini and Mac Ruth
Dunkirk, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo and Mark Weingarten
The Shape of Water, Christian Cooke, Glen Gauthier, Nathan Robitaille and Brad Zoern
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Stuart Wilson and Matthew Wood
British Short Animation
Have Heart, Will Anderson
Mamoon, Ben Steer
Poles Apart, Paloma Baeza and Ser En Low
British Short Film
Aamir Vika, Evdokimenko, Emma Stone and Oliver Shuster
Cowboy, Dave Colin O'Toole and Jonas Mortensen
A Drowning Man, Mahdi Fleifel, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Patrick Campbell
Work, Aneil Karia and Scott O'Donnell
Wren Boys, Harry Lighton, Sorcha Bacon and John Fitzpatrick
The 2018 BAFTA Film Awards will take place Feb. 18 at London's Royal Albert Hall.