Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Recalls Past Abusive Relationship: "I'm Uncomfortable With My Vagina"

Ariana Madix is opening up like never before on Vanderpump Rules.

On tonight's all-new episode, the SUR employee met up with co-star and friend LaLa Kent for a shopping trip. When discussing her sex life with longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval, Ariana had a personal revelation many fans didn't see coming.

"I don't want anyone touching my vagina, pretty much ever. I'm uncomfortable with my vagina," Ariana admitted. "I was in a really mentally and emotionally abusive relationship where I was told my vagina was disgusting, and I had cellulite, and, ‘Why do you wear that?' and, ‘Why don't you dress like this?' and ‘How come you don't look like those girls?' And those things don't go away."

She continued, "I've always had these issues with my self-esteem, with my body, these things from my past and when Tom and I started dating, I think the newness of it was just so exciting, I kind of just didn't hear it in my own head. And then as the relationship matured and grew, that real stuff from my past has just developed into this huge monster that now takes up a big space in my head."