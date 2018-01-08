Kendall Jenner Bites Back After Being Trolled Over Golden Globes Acne

Having acne is likely every celeb's worst red carpet nightmare, but supermodel Kendall Jenner took it in stride when she strutted her stuff at the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday night.

Unfortunately, almost as soon as she hit the carpet at the glittering award show, trolls hopped online to point out that the brunette beauty complexion was less than flawless. It's possible that the looky-loos she's a human being and despite being a supermodel everyone has a bad skin day.

But instead of letting her acne keep her from attending the show or the trolls get her down, the 22-year-old made sure to inspire others who don't always have perfect skin days.

On Monday, Kenny retweeted a supportive fan @yellowcustards, who wrote, "Ok but @KendallJenner showing up and strutting her acne while looking like a gorgeous star is what every girl needs to understand."

Along with the retweet, the Victoria's Secret model wrote, "never let that sh-t stop you!"