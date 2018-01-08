Watch Amber Portwood's Boyfriend Awkwardly Meet Leah for the Very First Time

Things don't always go as planned.
On tonight's all-new Teen Mom OG, Amber Portwood had goals of introducing her boyfriend Andrew Glennon to her ex Gary Shirley for the first time.
But as cameras rolled, this low-key meeting turned into a family affair. When Amber introduced Andrew to Gary, daughter Leah was close by making it impossible to delay their first meeting.
"Well, Leah, this is Andrew," Gary shared. "Andrew, Leah. This is mommy's friend."
While the nine-year-old simply said a quick "hello," the most interesting interaction may have come between Andrew and Amber's ex.
"You probably know who I am a little bit," Gary explained. But Andrew responded, "I don't watch any TV."
While Amber apologized to her boyfriend for the "ambush," the meeting wasn't a total failure. Later in the show, Gary's wife Kristina Shirley was impressed by Amber's new man and not just because he opened the car doors for his leading lady.
"We had a good first impression," she shared. "Right after they left, Leah looks at me and she goes, 'Who was he?' And I said, 'Oh, it's mommy's friend.' She goes, 'No, really, who is he?'"
Gary replied, "Well, that kid ain't stupid. I just don't want to deal with any more problems. I'm too old for that s--t. I want her to be happy."
Fast-forward to today where Andrew and Amber are expecting a baby boy and happily together. Guess things are working out after all!
