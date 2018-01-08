9 Fashion Moments You Probably Missed From Golden Globes 2018

ICYMI…

Between the beauty looks, sparkly accessories and the fact that most celebs were dressed in black in support of the Time's Up movement, there were probably a few standout style moments you didn't catch at the 2018 Golden Globes.

Don't fret—there was a lot to process. From Diane Kruger's superwoman cape to the way sheer sleeves wafted through the air or how a train was draped on the red carpet—these are all important details that could make a good look that much greater.

For instance, Dakota Johnson's Gucci dress was already stunning from the front—the silver belt buckle brought the simple, streamlined dress together. However, from behind, it was a totally different-but-just-amazing story. A pleated bow, embellished and embroidered, transitioned into rays of sequins that glittered down all the way into her train. It was eye-catching, if not stunning.