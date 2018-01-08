Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Come Together for Daughter's Birthday

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited over the weekend for a special birthday.

E! News has learned the friendly exes came together to celebrate their daughter Seraphina's 9th birthday.

"Jennifer hosted a small birthday party for Seraphina at her house late Saturday afternoon," a source shared with E! News. "Ben was the first guest to arrive on his motorcycle right as the party was starting. He was in a great mood."

We've also learned the birthday girl was treated to a tasty lunch with her big sister Violet at the Brentwood Country Mart.

A source says they ate hamburgers from Barney's Burgers and then walked around to the Diesel bookstore together.