Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Come Together for Daughter's Birthday

Erik Pendzich/REX Shutterstock
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited over the weekend for a special birthday.
E! News has learned the friendly exes came together to celebrate their daughter Seraphina's 9th birthday.
"Jennifer hosted a small birthday party for Seraphina at her house late Saturday afternoon," a source shared with E! News. "Ben was the first guest to arrive on his motorcycle right as the party was starting. He was in a great mood."
We've also learned the birthday girl was treated to a tasty lunch with her big sister Violet at the Brentwood Country Mart.
A source says they ate hamburgers from Barney's Burgers and then walked around to the Diesel bookstore together.
Just one day earlier, Ben and his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus were spotted at the shopping center where they took a look at shoes inside the Christian Louboutin store.
In regards to the birthday celebration, fans of the famous family likely won't be surprised by the Hollywood stars coming together for a special celebration.
Just last month, E! News learned that Ben and Jen spent Christmas together with friends and family where they had a "great time."
"Ben is continuing to work hard on himself and is taking many different steps that will allow him to be the best father possible," a source previously shared with us.
They also celebrated Thanksgiving together where a visit to Matt Damon's house was likely on the agenda.
"My mom's coming out, and I think my brother will come over," Ben shared with E! News' Will Marfuggi at the Justice League premiere. "We'll go down the street and see Matt's family. Thanksgiving's a nice holiday."