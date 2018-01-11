Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Next stop on the 2018 award season train? The 23rd Critics' Choice Awards, but of course.
Less than a week after the curtain closed on the 2018 Golden Globes, Hollywood returns for the annual ceremony honoring the best of the best of both film and television achievement. Decided by members of the Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) and held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards will be hosted by Olivia Munn.
Meanwhile, Gal Gadot is set to receive the 2018 #SeeHer Award for her boundary-pushing performance in Wonder Woman. As far as nominations go, The Shape of Water leads with 14.
Check back here for the complete winner's list, which will be updating in real time when the Critics' Choice Awards broadcasts live on the CW starting at 8 p.m. tonight.
Best Picture
The Big Sick
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Florida Project
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Post
WINNER: The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actor
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Jake Gyllenhaal, Stronger
Tom Hanks, The Post
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread
WINNER: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
WINNER: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Patrick Stewart, Logan
Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me by Your Name
Best Supporting Actress
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Young Actor/Actress
Mckenna Grace, Gifted
Dafne Keen, Logan
WINNER: Brooklynn Prince, The Florida Project
Millicent Simmonds, Wonderstruck
Jacob Tremblay, Wonder
Best Acting Ensemble
Dunkirk
Lady Bird
Mudbound
The Post
WINNER: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director
WINNER: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Best Animated Feature
The Breadwinner
WINNER: Coco
Despicable Me 3
The LEGO Batman Movie
Loving Vincent
Best Action Movie
Baby Driver
Logan
Thor: Ragnarok
War for the Planet of the Apes
WINNER: Wonder Woman
Best Comedy
WINNER: The Big Sick
The Disaster Artist
Girls Trip
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Best Actor in a Comedy
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
WINNER: James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Ragnarok
Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick
Adam Sandler, The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)
Best Actress in a Comedy
Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip
Zoe Kazan, The Big Sick
WINNER: Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie
Blade Runner 2049
WINNER: Get Out
It
The Shape of Water
Best Foreign Language Film
BPM (Beats Per Minute)
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
WINNER: In the Fade
The Square
Thelma
Best Original Screenplay
Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick
Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, The Post
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
WINNER: Jordan Peele, Get Out
Best Adapted Screenplay
WINNER: James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name
Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist
Dee Rees and Virgil Williams, Mudbound
Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game
Jack Thorne, Steve Conrad and Stephen Chbosky, Wonder
Best Cinematography
WINNER: Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049
Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk
Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water
Rachel Morrison, Mudbound
Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Call Me By Your Name
Best Production Design
WINNER: Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin, The Shape of Water
Jim Clay and Rebecca Alleway, Murder on the Orient Express
Nathan Crowley and Gary Fettis, Dunkirk
Dennis Gassner and Alessandra Querzola, Blade Runner 2049
Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, Beauty and the Beast
Mark Tildesley and Véronique Melery, Phantom Thread
Best Editing
Michael Kahn and Sarah Broshar, The Post
WINNER: Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos, Baby Driver
WINNER: Lee Smith, Dunkirk
Joe Walker, Blade Runner 2049
Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape of Water
Best Costume Design
Renée April, Blade Runner 2049
WINNER: Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread
Jacqueline Durran, Beauty and the Beast
Lindy Hemming, Wonder Woman
Luis Sequeira, The Shape of Water
Best Hair and Makeup
Beauty and the Beast
WINNER: Darkest Hour
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Wonder
Best Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Thor: Ragnarok
WINNER: War for the Planet of the Apes
Best Song
"Evermore," Beauty and the Beast
"Mystery of Love," Call Me by Your Name
WINNER: "Remember Me," Coco
"Stand Up for Something," Marshall
"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman
Best Score
WINNER: Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
Dario Marianelli, Darkest Hour
Benjamin Wallfisch and Hans Zimmer, Blade Runner 2049
John Williams, The Post
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Wonder Woman
Best Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Black-ish (ABC)
GLOW (Netflix)
WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Modern Family (ABC)
Patriot (Amazon)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish (ABC)
Aziz Ansari, Master of None (Netflix)
Hank Azaria, Brockmire (IFC)
WINNER: Ted Danson, The Good Place (NBC)
Thomas Middleditch, Silicon Valley (HBO)
Randall Park, Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Kristen Bell, The Good Place (NBC)
Alison Brie, GLOW (Netflix)
WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Sutton Foster, Younger (TV Land)
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Constance Wu, Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
WINNER: Walton Goggins, Vice Principals (HBO)
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace (NBC)
Marc Maron, GLOW (Netflix)
Kumail Nanjiani, Silicon Valley (HBO)
Ed O'Neill, Modern Family (ABC)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Betty Gilpin, GLOW (Netflix)
Jenifer Lewis, black-ish (ABC)
Alessandra Mastronardi, Master of None (Netflix)
Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Best Drama Series
American Gods (Starz)
The Crown (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
WINNER: The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
This Is Us (NBC)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)
Paul Giamatti, Billions (Showtime)
Freddie Highmore, Bates Motel (A&E)
Ian McShane, American Gods (Starz)
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan (Showtime)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander (Starz)
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Claire Foy, The Crown (Netflix)
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black (BBC America)
WINNER: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Robin Wright, House of Cards (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Bobby Cannavale, Mr. Robot (USA)
Asia Kate Dillon, Billions (Showtime)
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (HBO)
WINNER: David Harbour, Stranger Things (Netflix)
Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Michael McKean, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, American Gods (Starz)
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones (HBO)
WINNER: Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Cush Jumbo, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Margo Martindale, Sneaky Pete (Amazon)
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us (NBC)
Best Limited Series
American Vandal (Netflix)
WINNER: Big Little Lies (HBO)
Fargo (FX)
Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
Godless (Netflix)
The Long Road Home (National Geographic)
Best Movie Made for TV
Flint (Lifetime)
I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)
Sherlock: The Lying Detective (PBS)
WINNER: The Wizard of Lies (HBO)
Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
Jeff Daniels, Godless (Netflix)
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies (HBO)
WINNER: Ewan McGregor, Fargo (FX)
Jack O'Connell, Godless (Netflix)
Evan Peters, American Horror Story: Cult (FX)
Bill Pullman, The Sinner (USA)
Jimmy Tatro, American Vandal (Netflix)
Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
Jessica Biel, The Sinner (USA)
Alana Boden, I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)
Carrie Coon, Fargo (FX)
WINNER: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies (HBO)
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies (HBO)
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
Johnny Flynn, Genius (National Geographic)
Benito Martinez, American Crime (ABC)
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
WINNER: Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies (HBO)
David Thewlis, Fargo (FX)
Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
WINNER: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)
Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
Regina King, American Crime (ABC)
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies (HBO)
Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Fargo (FX)
Best Talk Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Harry
WINNER: Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
Best Animated Series
Archer
Bob's Burgers
BoJack Horseman
Danger & Eggs
WINNER: Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
Best Unstructured Reality Series
WINNER: Born This Way
Ice Road Truckers
Intervention
Live PD
Ride With Norman Reedus
Teen Mom
Best Structured Reality Series
The Carbonaro Effect
Fixer Upper
The Profit
WINNER: Shark Tank
Undercover Boss
Who Do You Think You Are?
Best Reality Competition Series
America's Got Talent
Chopped
Dancing With the Stars
Project Runway
RuPaul's Drag Race
WINNER: The Voice
Best Reality Show Host
Ted Allen, Chopped
Tyra Banks, America's Got Talent
Tom Bergeron, Dancing With the Stars
Cat Deeley, So You Think You Can Dance
Joanna and Chip Gaines, Fixer Upper
WINNER: RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race