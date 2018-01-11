Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Next stop on the 2018 award season train? The 23rd Critics' Choice Awards, but of course.

Less than a week after the curtain closed on the 2018 Golden Globes, Hollywood returns for the annual ceremony honoring the best of the best of both film and television achievement. Decided by members of the Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) and held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards will be hosted by Olivia Munn.

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot is set to receive the 2018 #SeeHer Award for her boundary-pushing performance in Wonder Woman. As far as nominations go, The Shape of Water leads with 14.

Check back here for the complete winner's list, which will be updating in real time when the Critics' Choice Awards broadcasts live on the CW starting at 8 p.m. tonight.