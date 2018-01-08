WEEKDAYS
EXCLUSIVE!

Sterling K. Brown Discusses His Historic Win and Why He's the "Jackie Robinson of the Golden Globes"

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Jan. 8, 2018 5:38 PM

One for the record books! 

Sterling K. Brown was already a legend in our hearts, but after last night's Golden Globe Awards, he has officially made history. The star of NBC's This Is Us, took home the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Drama series, making him the first African-American male in history to do so. 

After his well-deserved win, Sterling talked with E! News' Jason Kennedy and shared his excitement and shock for the historic moment. "It's 75 years, so you figure someone has won this award before, but it was me," Sterling shared. "I've never been the first do to anything. It's kind of amazing. Like, the Jackie Robinson of the Golden Globes in this particular category." So how does Sterling plan to celebrate the momentous occasion? 

Watch the clip above for the full interview! 

