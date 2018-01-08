Bella Thorne Posts Tearful Video, Defends Herself After Sexual Abuse Account

Bella Thorne is appreciating her fans' support even more today.
Just one day after opening up about her past sexual abuse, the former Shake It Off star took to Instagram Stories and shared an emotional message with her supporters.
"I'm on Twitter reading about all the people sharing your sexual abuse stories with me from mine and I just want to say I'm really proud of all you guys," she said through tears. "I'm really proud."
Bella added, "Stay strong. Peace. I love you guys."
Before the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet kicked off, the 20-year-old took to Instagram and shared that she was molested as a child.
"I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14…When I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it. All damn night," she wrote to her 17 million followers. "Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again."
"Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did," Bella continued. "But some of us aren't as lucky to get out alive. Please today stand up for every soul Mistreated. #timesup."
While Bella received many supportive messages from fans and strangers alike, some were less than kind on social media.
When one critic had some questions about her story, Bella chose to defend herself. "Fact that I have to explain myself," she wrote to one follower. "Trust me I knew him I saw his f—king face every single time don't think I'll ever forget a part of him."
But when one fan expressed how proud she was of the actress, Bella expressed hope that more victims can feel comfortable speaking out.
"What about all the people that don't have an outlet like this to speak on. Are they being heard??" she wrote to her followers.
Join the Movement: Click here to donate to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund.