Cardi B on Offset Cheating Scandal: ''This Sh--t Happens to Everyone''

Cardi B, Offset

Rob Kim/Getty Images

For better or worse, Cardi B is sticking by her man... at least until she's made up her mind. 

After rumors began circulating that the rap superstar's fiancé, Migos artist Offset, was the subject of yet another sex tape, Cardi offered an update on their relationship status in a series of since-deleted messages to fans on social media. 

Cardi, 25, seemingly confirmed the cheating scandal but asked internet lookie-loo's to respect her privacy as she sorts out the future of her trip down the aisle. "I'm going to make a decision in my own times with my heart and mind," she wrote on Twitter, according to multiple outlets. "I don't need to be rushed or be told what to do. Its my life! I belong to me not to the world."

Photos

Celebrity Couples Caught Up in Cheating Scandals: Where Are They Now?

The former reality TV star also defended her decision to stay with Offset, writing in a comment to a fan that "everyone" deals with infidelity. 

From Cardi's perspective, which was captured by various blogs, "well if people are talking about it and keep asking me how i feel about the situation why not let them know? Right or wrong? No it's not right for a n---a to cheat... But what you want me to do? Go f--k me another n---a? start all over again and get cheated on again? This s--t happens to everyone and i be too You too... People handle they relationship different soo"

Offset has not commented on the cheating allegations. In October, he proposed to Cardi B mid-concert with an 8-carat, pear-shaped halo diamond sparkler. 

Do you think Cardi and Offset have what it takes to make their romance last? Let us know in the comments!

