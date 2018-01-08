Jersey Shore Family Vacation Promo Teases "Where the F--k They Going" in Reunion Series

The reunion's heaaa!

Our favorite guidos and guidettes are coming back to our TV screen in MTV's highly anticipated Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which will bring the original cast (minus Sammi) back together....spouses and kids included!

And in a new promo just released by MTV, we finally get some clues as to where the GTL crew will be fist-bumping on their vacation. "Where the f--l they going?" the teaser asks, before offering up some possible destinations. 

"F--kin' New York? F--kin' Dallas? F--kin' Chicago? Ole F--kin' Faithful? F--kin' Miami? F--kin' Las Vegas? F--kin' Grand Canyon? F--kin' San Fran? Mt. F--kin' Rushmore? F--kin Seattle?"

They are all options, as MTV is asking for the fans to make their pick by tweeting using the #JSFamilyVacation hashtag. But there is one place you can't vote for, as the promo says "No f--kin' way" to the White House. 

Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio," Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino will all go on vacation together with their families in the series.

As for why Sammi isn't coming back? A  source told E! News that Sammi doesn't want to film with her ex-boyfriend, Ronnie, who was missing from the cast's road trip reunion on E! in August.

"She's happy in her current relationship and didn't want to be disrespectful of that," the source shared.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation will premiere on MTV later this year.

