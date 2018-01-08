Diane Kruger's Golden Globes Dress: The Major Detail You Missed

If it takes a village, Diane Kruger's 2018 Golden Globes look was seemingly created in a magical metropolis.

Many celebs can thank their teams for any red carpet praise: There's oftentimes a facialist, groomer, manicurist, hairstylist, makeup artist, manager, handler…the list goes on. The result of this collaboration is found in near-perfect red carpet photos, in which almost every angle is accounted for.

You'll even find a stylist or an assistant in said photos, trailing behind his or her client, adjusting a jacket or fixing a train. Such was not the case with Diane's beaded Prada gown (or at least, we didn't catch it happening), which adds to the power of one of the most standout looks of the night.