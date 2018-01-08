This Photo of Cristiano Ronaldo's Newborn Daughter Will Melt Your Heart

We can't get enough of this family!
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shared an adorable photo of their daughter together, Alana Martina, and it's the cutest thing you'll see today.
"Giggly [little girl] of my heart," the Spanish beauty captioned the picture of their smiling newborn.
The adorable family photos don't stop there, just three days ago Rodriguez shared a post of Ronaldo's 6-month-old twins, Eva María and Mateo being held by the three wise men.
"In a few years, we'll write you all letters that will be kilometers long, but at this moment you scare us. Happy Three Kings Day!" Rodriguez captioned the post.
"There are material gifts, and there are gifts that go much further than tangible goods. On this day, we wish you all the gift of happiness, may it be a gift that gets bigger and bigger every day that goes on, and that this be a great year for everyone! Thank you for your daily kindness!"
The couple started off the year with a touching visit, Rodriguez and Ronaldo visited the soccer star's childhood home.
Party of 6
The happy and complete family poses for this adorable photo.
Too adorable
"I'm a prisoner of these cute babies!" the soccer stud wrote along with this post.
Date night
The soccer stud and his girlfriend take this selfie during their parents' night out.
Family Fun
The couple happily poses along with the 32-year-old star's family.
Touching moment
"Her smell, her little sounds and that she's asleep on top of me...I am in a trance and she drives me crazy with love. Alanita and I say good night!" the Spanish beauty captioned this photo.
Christmas Time
The couple enjoys the holidays with their family.
Jet-set lifestyle
"On our way to see daddy play," Rodriguez captioned this photo of herself along with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and Ronaldo's family.
Alana and Mommy
Rodriguez shared this as the first image of herself with while holding her daughter and included a heartfelt message.
Welcome, Alana!
Ronaldo announced the birth of his fifth child with this family photo, which was one of the most-liked pics on Instagram in 2017.
Twin love
Early morning moments with these two are the best!
Enjoying nature
This was Ronaldo's photo of the day back in October, and we love it too!
The family's three girls
Rodriguez shared this image with Eva Maria while expecting Alana. She captioned the photo with three princess emojis.
Can't fight fate
"The best moments in life aren't the ones you plan, they're unexpected and you're surrounded by the ones that you love most. It's not about where, it's about with who," Rodriguez captioned this photo of herself with Jr.
"Best company"
These two enjoyed a night out at Tatel in Madrid.
Pool day
Ronaldo proudly poses with his family, you can spot Rodriguez and her baby bump as she holds Mateo.
Lunch date
The couple was enjoying a delicious meal in Madrid.
"Family Mood"
Party of five poses while relaxing at home.
quality time
Ronaldo and Rodriguez pose with the twins and Jr.
Touching moment
Ronaldo and his three children pose behind along with a painting of his father. "You will always be with us," he wrote.
Pregnancy rumors
This was the photo that sparked pregnancy rumors due to the positioning of Ronaldo and Rodriguez's hand.
"Blessed"
The Real Madrid star proudly poses with with his three children.
They're here!
Ronaldo announced the arrival of his twins with this touching photo.
His Mini-me
The soccer stud and his oldest son sport matching gear.
Concert night
The couple and friends enjoyed a night out at J Balvin's concert.
