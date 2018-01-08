This Photo of Cristiano Ronaldo's Newborn Daughter Will Melt Your Heart

We can't get enough of this family!

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shared an adorable photo of their daughter together, Alana Martina, and it's the cutest thing you'll see today.

"Giggly [little girl] of my heart," the Spanish beauty captioned the picture of their smiling newborn.

The adorable family photos don't stop there, just three days ago Rodriguez shared a post of Ronaldo's 6-month-old twins, Eva María and Mateo being held by the three wise men.

"In a few years, we'll write you all letters that will be kilometers long, but at this moment you scare us. Happy Three Kings Day!" Rodriguez captioned the post.

"There are material gifts, and there are gifts that go much further than tangible goods. On this day, we wish you all the gift of happiness, may it be a gift that gets bigger and bigger every day that goes on, and that this be a great year for everyone! Thank you for your daily kindness!"