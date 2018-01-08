Jackass Star Bam Margera Arrested for DUI

UPDATE: Following his arrest on Jan. 7, Bam Margera has been charged with two counts of driving under the influence, E! News can confirm. In addition to one count for driving under the influence, the Jackass star was also charged with one count of driving with a .08 or higher. His next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 1.

Bam Margera was arrested this weekend after allegedly driving under the influence.

California Highway Patrol confirms to E! News that the former Jackass and Viva La Bam star was arrested around 8 a.m. Sunday morning in Los Angeles county.

While he was initially pulled over due to a cell phone violation, officers noticed signs of possible intoxication and conducted a standard field sobriety test.

Officers proceeded to arrest the pro skateboarder for suspected drunk driving. The 38-year-old posted $15,000 bail and was released Sunday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. local time.

E! News has reached out to Bam's agent for comment.