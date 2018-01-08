Drugstore Beauty Products From the Golden Globes We Can Actually Afford

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Jan. 8, 2018

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Halle Berry

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

You don't need a lot of money to look like a million bucks.

If you need proof, just glance through Best Beauty from the 2018 Golden Globes. From Jessica Biel's bubblegum pink lip hue to Viola Davis' afro, the makeup looks and hairstyles were awe-inspiring and worthy of being copied. However, after taking into account the glamour of the award show, you'd think that these looks are far-reaching and expensive. 

Lucky for us, this isn't the case. Many of our favorite looks, including Halle Berry's tousled half-up style that her hairstylist Castillo Bataille calls "bohemian fullness," come courtesy of our favorite drugstore beauty brands. Bold nail polishes, $5 lipstick, under-$10 hair products—the red carpet was full of beauty bargains.

Check out the drugstore products that made it onto last night's red carpet!

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Halle Berry

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Katherine Langford

For the 13 Reasons Why star's red carpet look, makeup artist Stephen Sollitto used the golden and grey hues from this drugstore eyeshadow trio.

ESC: Golden Globes, Drugstore Beauty

Burt's Bees

100% Natural Eye Shadow Palette in Dusky Woods, $9.43

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Gal Gadot

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Gal Gadot

"It's this perfect deep burgundy with blue undertones—the ideal color to accentuate her lip," makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani stated.

ESC: Golden Globes, Drugstore Beauty

Revlon

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Bombshell Red, $5.99

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Octavia Spencer

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Octavia Spencer

"Octavia's dress for the Golden Globes was sparkly and has quite a flow so we went for an amped up version of one of her classic looks," hairstylist David Stanwell said. "She wanted to keep the voluminous waves youthful, yet polished for the big night!"

ESC: Golden Globes, Drugstore Beauty

Dove

Dove Curls Defining Mousse, $3.94

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Saoirse Ronan

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan

"Essie's cult-favorite, Wicked, a striking bold shade was the perfect finishing touch to show her support for the [#MeToo] movement on the red carpet this evening," said celebrity manicurist Michelle Saunders.

ESC: Golden Globes, Drugstore Beauty

Essie

Nail Polish in Wicked, $8.49

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Maggie Gyllenhaal

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Maggie Gyllenhaal

"[Maggie's] look was inspired by vintage 60's beauty," her stylist Seiji revealed. "We wanted to make the final look very natural, with a brushed out, elegant and modern twist."

ESC: Golden Globes, Drugstore Beauty

Marc Anthony

Hydrating Coconut Oil & Shea Butter Volume Hairspray, $7.63

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Allison Williams

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Alison Williams

To ensure that the Get Out star's "pulled-back modern and bold look" stayed in place, beauty pro Rebekah Forecast used a drugstore hairspray.

ESC: Golden Globes, Drugstore Beauty

TRESemmé

Compressed Hairspray Hold 2 Smooth, $4.99

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Madeline Brewer

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Madeline Brewer

Makeup artist Jenna Kristina used individual lashes to create the star's natural-looking gaze.

ESC: Golden Globes, Drugstore Beauty

Ardell

Individual Lashes, DuraLash, Flare Short Black, $2.99

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Halle Berry

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Halle Berry

After prepping hair with OGX Protecting + Silky Blowout Quick Drying Thermal Spray, hairstylist Castillo Bataille used a curling iron to add texture and fullness for a "fresh and effortless" hairstyle.

ESC: Golden Globes, Drugstore Beauty

Hot Tools

Professional Salon Curling Iron, $41.50

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Shailene Woodley

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Shailene Woodley

To create a style that's both fierce and beautiful, hair pro Marcus Francis used a 1" curling iron and hairspray, adding soft waves.

ESC: Golden Globes, Drugstore Beauty

Suave Professionals

Compressed Micro Mist Natural Hold Hairspray, $3.99

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

 

