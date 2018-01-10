Watch Nikki Bella Guess Which Sex and the City Character Each Total Divas Star Is Most Like

Time for a night on the town!

When in New York city, do as the ladies from Sex and the City would do! The Total Divas ladies are on a mission to find Nia Jax a man, and what better way to do that then to partake in a fun party inspired by their favorite show.

"This literally feels like my own personal episode of Sex and the City," Nia joked. "I got my outfit, I have my hair and my makeup ready." So if it's an episode of the show, then who are they all playing? Don't worry, Nikki Bella broke it down.