Watch Nikki Bella Guess Which Sex and the City Character Each Total Divas Star Is Most Like

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella Open Up to Nia Jax About Their Struggles With Body Shaming on Total Divas
Time for a night on the town!
When in New York city, do as the ladies from Sex and the City would do! The Total Divas ladies are on a mission to find Nia Jax a man, and what better way to do that then to partake in a fun party inspired by their favorite show.
"This literally feels like my own personal episode of Sex and the City," Nia joked. "I got my outfit, I have my hair and my makeup ready." So if it's an episode of the show, then who are they all playing? Don't worry, Nikki Bella broke it down.
"I am a massive Sex and the City fan," Nikki revealed. "If I was to name characters for everyone, I am 90 percent Samantha and 10 percent Carrie—only because I like really like cute things." She's definitely not wrong about that!
"Brie is so Charlotte," Nikki joked. "Maryse is like a Carrie and a Charlotte. Nattie, you know what, I think Nattie has Miranda qualities but also Samantha. No, Nattie is a Miranda and a Charlotte." There you have it!
Watch the ladies channel their inner Carrie Bradshaw in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Sundays at 6 p.m. on E!