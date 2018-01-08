What It Really Takes to Get Kristin Cavallari Red Carpet-Ready

The road to the Golden Globes red carpet is not always as easy as you think.

It requires early call times, access through tons of security checkpoints, hours of prep, touch-ups and late meals—but the result is totally worth it. How do we know this? Laura Mercier makeup artist Robert Sesnek shared what it really looks like behind the scenes of red carpet makeup prep. The beauty pro, who also works with Sophia Bush, Rita Ora and Hailey Baldwin, spent Sunday getting Kristin Cavallari ready to co-host E!'s Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2018 Golden Globe Awards.

"For this award show, I really wanted to focus on the eyes and keep the look feeling modern and fresh with radiant skin," said Sesnek.