Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley Lead Reunions at 2018 Golden Globes
by
Zach Johnson
|
Mon., Jan. 8, 2018 11:15 AM
At an event as star-studded as the 2018 Golden Globes, there's nothing quite like seeing a familiar face. So, imagine Ansel Elgort's surprise when he saw frequent co-star Shailene Woodley seated nearby. "She deserves all happiness in the world. To be in the same room at the Golden Globes with a woman who helped guide me early in my career when she was already a Golden Globe nominee was a surreal moment," Elgort wrote. "Life coming full circle."
Elgort shared a picture on Instagram, racking up thousands of likes in minutes. Jessica Chastain, meanwhile, arrived with her "red carpet date" Octavia Spencer, who was also a nominee in a separate category; the actresses formed a lasting bond years ago on the set of 2011's The Help.
Check out more red carpet reunions from the 75th Golden Globe Awards:
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Ansel Elgort & Shailene Woodley
Divergent, The Fault in Our Stars, The Divergent Series: Insurgent and The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Octavia Spencer & Jessica Chastain
The Help
Dwayne Johnson & Gal Gadot
Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6
Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Emma Watson & Robert Pattinson
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
John Goodman & Roseanne Barr
Roseanne
Geena Davis & Susan Sarandon
Thelma and Louise
Amy Poehler & Andy Samberg
Saturday Night Live
Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Sarah Paulson & Amanda Peet
Jack & Jill
Sarah Jessica Parker & Hugh Grant
Did You Hear About the Morgans?
Jessica Chastain & Chris Hemsworth
The Huntsman: Winter's War
