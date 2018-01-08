Ian Somerhalder Suffered Two Wardrobe Malfunctions Before the 2018 Golden Globes

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle
Ian Somerhalder had to skip the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes.
The 39-year-old actor took to Instagram to tell his followers about his "crazy wardrobe day" on Sunday.
"Crazy wardrobe day... Moths ate my 1st Tux, then I ripped this one- so no red carpet for me with this amazing woman," the actor wrote alongside a photo of him and wife Nikki Reed kissing, taken by Lea Michele.
But it sounds like he still had a great time at the after-parties. "... Golden Globes is truly a fun time Goodnight ya'll. #TimesUp ;) Photo Cred @leamichele," he shared with his social media followers.
In addition to hanging with pal Lea, the couple also posed for a photo with Molly Sims at the Warner Bros. and InStyle Golden Globes after-party held at the Beverly Hilton, where stars were toasting with Perrier Jouet.
Nikki and Ian were also spotted on the dance floor at the event. "Derek Hough was tearing up the dance floor with Nikki and Ian," an eyewitness tells E! News. "They were all having a great time together."
This April, Nikki and Ian will celebrated their third wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot in April 2015. A little over two years later, the duo welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder.
—Additional reporting by Alessandra Mortellaro.