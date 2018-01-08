Kelly Clarkson Had the Best Time at the 2018 Golden Globes

Kelly Clarkson didn't need to take home a statue to have the best time at the 2018 Golden Globes.

The evening started on a high note when the "Love So Soft" singer met Meryl Streep and was completely starstruck. The American Idol winner had been chatting with Ryan Seacrest during E!'s Live From the Red Carpet special when The Post actress caught her eye. After claiming she had been a fan of the actress since she was 8 years old, Clarkson met Streep and received an embrace on the cheek.

"Meryl Streep caressed my face on the red carpet, so that would probably be my favorite moment of life—other than childbirth, I'm supposed to do that," the "Stronger" singer later told E! News.