What Will Jimmy Kimmel Joke About at the 2018 Oscars?

"If it happens again, literally everyone that works at ABC should be fired," Kimmel told reporters. "If it happens once I think that's understandable, if it happens a second time, no one is competent enough to running a television show or network. If it happened again, I admit it would tickle me deeply."

During the opening for last night's Golden Globes, Seth Meyers joked that his monologue was like "sending the first dog into space to see if it came back alive" since it was the first major award show monologue since the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment allegations and all the news that has followed. Kimmel says he and his wife (Molly McNearney, head writer of Kimmel's writing team) felt like the joke was just for them.

"I did feel that," he said of the dog in space comparison. "I do thank him for being that litmus test."