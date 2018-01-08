Reese Witherspoon on Big Little Lies Season 2 Director Change: "We're Just Thrilled to Welcome" Andrea Arnold

Big Little Lies is returning for a second season—yes, this is after winning numerous Emmys and Golden Globes in the miniseries category, a second season was not planned from the start, according to stars and executive producers Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman. Much of, if not all, of the cast from the first season is expected to return. Kidman and Witherspoon were the only ones locked in when HBO announced the return and Laura Dern told Ryan Seacrest on the Golden Globes red carpet that she'd be back, but one key figure will be sitting the new season out: Jean-Marc Vallée.

Andrea Arnold is replacing Vallée as director. Vallée won an Emmy for directing the series.