Princess Charlotte Smiles in First Day of Nursery School Photos

Today was Princess Charlotte's first day of school.

The 2-year-old tot began her academic career at Willcocks Nursery School in London on Monday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared pictures of the young pupil via Kensington Palace's Instagram account, and it looks like the proud mom was the one to snap the photos.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning," the caption read. "The images were taken by The Duchess shortly before Princess Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School."

Charlotte looked excited for the big day as she smiled on a staircase in a red coat. The young royal accessorized her first-day outfit with a red bow, pink backpack and scarf and red shoes.