The Return of Roseanne: First Photos From ABC's Revival Features an Alive Dan, Nasty Woman Jackie and More

Roseanne returns to TV after 20 years away and it looks like not much has changed with age. Returning for the nine-episode revival are Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman and Sarah Chalke, along with new additions Jayden Rey, Ames McNamara and Emma Rose Kenney.

To say the series picks up where things left off would be a bit of a lie. Roseanne ended by revealing much of the series had been fiction, written by Roseanne Conner as a memoir. Some of the series finale revelations included Dan had died, Jackie was a lesbian and Roseanne's daughters were really with the opposite husbands. Well, Dan's alive now. Everything will be addressed in the opening episode on Tuesday, March 27.