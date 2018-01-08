The Return of Roseanne: First Photos From ABC's Revival Features an Alive Dan, Nasty Woman Jackie and More

Roseanne returns to TV after 20 years away and it looks like not much has changed with age. Returning for the nine-episode revival are Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman and Sarah Chalke, along with new additions Jayden Rey, Ames McNamara and Emma Rose Kenney.
To say the series picks up where things left off would be a bit of a lie. Roseanne ended by revealing much of the series had been fiction, written by Roseanne Conner as a memoir. Some of the series finale revelations included Dan had died, Jackie was a lesbian and Roseanne's daughters were really with the opposite husbands. Well, Dan's alive now. Everything will be addressed in the opening episode on Tuesday, March 27.
Gilbert, who returns as Darlene, also has a role behind the scenes as an executive producer. "She happened to call everybody, and everyone jumped on immediately because the timing just seemed right," Metcalf told E! News at the 2018 Golden Globes.
See your first look at the new episodes below.
ABC
The Roseanne series finale revealed a number of things about the show had been false, and they were just stories Roseanne Conner had written in her memoir. One of those changes was that Dan died. That will be addressed in the return.
ABC
Politics will play a role in the new nine-episodes of Roseanne, as you can see from the picture of Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) wearing a "Nasty Woman" shirt.
ABC
The iconic Roseanne theme song returns with the show and the Conners still eat around that table together
Article continues below
ABC
Look closely at the picture and you'll see the medications Roseanne and Dan Conner are now on.
ABC
Roseanne Barr and Laurie Metcalf return as sisters Roseanne Conner and Jackie Harris. Looks like not much has changed here.
ABC
There's still beer in the Conner family's garage.
Article continues below
ABC
Lecy Goranson, Becky No. 1, and Sarah Chalke, Becky No. 2, will bot return for the revival and factor into each other's storylines.
ABC
The new kids call Roseanne Barr's character Granny Rose now.
ABC
Dan and Roseanne, still going strong.
Article continues below
ABC
Looks like the Conner family has the same couch AND the same blanket.
ABC
While all your old favorites are back, the Conner family has grown in the 20 years since the show ended.
ABC
Not much has changed at the Conner's house, as you can see from this photo of the infamous garage.
Article continues below
ABC
There wouldn't be Roseanne without Roseanne Barr. That's a simple fact.
ABC
It wouldn't be Roseanne without three-time Emmy winner Laurie Metcalf back as Jackie Harris, Roseanne's sister.
ABC
Yes, Dan Conner lives. But you'll have to tune in to the March 27th premiere to find out how Roseanne revives John Goodman's character.
Article continues below
ABC
Becky No. 1 is back! Lecy Goranson played the role of Roseanne and Dan's oldest daughter on and off during the show's nine-season run. She left the show to attend college and eventually returned, sharing the role with Sarah Chalke.
ABC
Sara Gilbert returns to Roseanne as Darlene and behind the scenes as an executive producer. Gilbert was instrumental in reviving the show.
ABC
Michael Fishman returns to Roseanne as D.J., but he's not the annoying little brother any longer. D.J. has served overseas.
Article continues below
ABC
Sarah Chalke played Becky Conner for a time during the original series. She returns, this time as Andrea, a woman who hires Becky (Lecy Goranson) to be her surrogate.
ABC
Shameless star Emma Kenney joins the Conner family as Harris, Darlene's (Sara Gilbert) daughter.
ABC
Jayden Rey plays Mary, the daughter of D.J. Conner (Michael Fishman). Her other acting work includes Unforgettable.
Article continues below
ABC
Ames McNamara plays Mark, Darlene's son. He's named after his late uncle, played by Glenn Quinn in the original series.
Other familiar faces returning to Roseanne include Johnny Galecki, Estelle Parsons, Sandra Bernhard, James Pickens Jr., Natalie West and Adilah Barnes.
Roseanne returns on Tuesday, March 27.