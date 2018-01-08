Time to Celebrate! Stars Let Loose at the 2018 Golden Globes After-Parties

Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Shawn Levy, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

With the 2018 Golden Globes officially over, it was time for the partying to begin. 

As soon as host Seth Meyers signed off on the highly anticipated night, the dining room of famous faces headed out into Los Angeles for an array of after-party options. Donning their dazzling ensembles, the celebrated men and women hit the town—many with their golden statues in tow—to mingle with friends and toast to a job well done. 

Of course, no party would be complete without some snacks, cocktails and tunes. Over at the CAA after-party, stars like Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban helped themselves to the In-N-Out food bar while Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke were spotted toasting each other. Out on the dance floor, Chris HemsworthMatt DamonSalma Hayek and Halle Berry were busy getting their groove on to tunes by Usher and Drake

Golden Globes 2018: What You Didn't See on TV

The music came in handy for Ashley Judd and Salma Hayek who made their grand entrance into Warner Bros. and InStyle's after-party dancing to Madonna's hit, "Vogue."

It was a fun evening for the youngsters, too. The stars of Stranger ThingsMillie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp, were spotted taking silly group photos together inside Netflix's after-party. 

Overall, it was a night fit for celebration—and Hollywood did just that. Check out more photos from inside the star-studded after-parties below:

Jennifer Aniston, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Jennifer Aniston

The Golden Globe presenter stepped out on the red carpet at Netflix's after-party.

Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Armie Hammer & Elizabeth Chambers

The Golden Globe nominee and his beloved wife sweetly embraced at HFPA's after-party. 

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel

The Sinner nominee and her famous husband made an appearance at NBC and USA Network's after-party.

Salma Hayek, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for InStyle

Salma Hayek

The actress got her groove on as she danced with a golden statue. 

Tonya Harding, Allison Janney, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle

Tonya Harding & Allison Janney

The iconic figure skater and Golden Globe winner couldn't conceal their excitement at the Warner Bros. and InStyle after-party

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle

Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin

The models struck a pose inside the Warner Bros. and InStyle after-party. 

Natalie Portman, America Ferrera, Eva Longoria, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for InStyle

Natalie Portman, America Ferrera & Eva Longoria

The women happily embraced for a group photo at the Warner Bros. and InStyle after-party.

Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Yvonne Strahovski, Elisabeth Moss, Samira Wiley, Amanda Brugel, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Hulu

Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Yvonne Strahovski, Elisabeth Moss, Samira Wiley & Amanda Brugel

The Handmaid's Tale actresses were all smiles with their Golden Globe award for Best Television Drama Series at Hulu's after-party. 

Alexis Bledel, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, Bruce Miller, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Hulu

Alexis Bledel, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd & Bruce Miller

The Handmaid's Tale team had the best accessory at Hulu's after-party—a Golden Globe Award! 

Mariah Carey, Bryan Tanak, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle

Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka

The Golden Globe nominee and her date flashed their pearly whites for photographers at Warner Bros. and InStyle's after-party.

Norman Reedus, Diane Kruger, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus

The In The Fade actress and her beau turned the Warner Bros. and InStyle after-party into date night. 

Adam DeVine, Chloe Bridges, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle

Adam DeVine & Chloe Bridges

The playful couple struck a pose at Warner Bros. and InStyle's after-party.

Reese Witherspoon, Rowan Blanchard, Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, Zoe Kravitz, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle

Reese Witherspoon, Rowan Blanchard, Ave Phillippe & Zoë Kravitz

The actresses were all smiles inside Warner Bros. and InStyle's after-party.

Susan Sarandon, Emma Watson, Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington, Michelle Williams, Laura Dern, Hong Chau, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for InStyle

Susan Sarandon, Emma Watson, Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington & More

The acclaimed actresses and activists joined together for a group photo at Warner Bros. and InStyle's after-party.

Nikki Reed, Lea Michele, Kaley Cuoco, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for InStyle

Nikki Reed, Lea Michele & Kaley Cuoco

The TV stars sported stunning black gowns in solidarity with the Time's Up movement at the Warner Bros. and InStyle after-party. 

Milo Ventimiglia, Chrishell Stause, Justin Hartley, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Milo Ventimiglia, Chrishell Stause & Justin Hartley

The trio looked picture perfect inside Fox's after-party. 

Ryan Michelle Bathe, Sterling K. Brown, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Sterling K. Brown & Ryan Michelle Bathe

The Golden Globe winner and his beloved wife smiled with the This Is Us star's golden statue at Fox's after-party.

Pax Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie & Pax Jolie-Pitt

The acclaimed actress brought her teenage son as her date to Netflix's after-party.

Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Shawn Levy, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp & Shawn

The Stranger Things kids got silly for the camera inside Netflix's after-party.

Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness

The husband and wife shared a sweet moment inside Fox's after-party. 

Elisabeth Moss, Amanda Brugel, Yvonne Strahovski, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Elisabeth Moss, Amanda Brugel & Yvonne Strahovski

The actresses got grooving at Fox's after-party.

Kate Beckinsale, Kobie Randolph, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Katie Jones/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Kate Beckinsale & Kobie Randolph

The actors got to chatting at Amazon's after-party. 

Chris Zylka, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Richard Hilton, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Todd Williamson/January Images/REX/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton, Chris Zylka, Kathy HIlton & Richard Hilton

The newly engaged mogul, her fiancé and parents enjoyed a family night out at Amazon's after-party. 

Tracee Ellis Ross, Emma Stone, Billie Jean King, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross, Emma Stone & Billie Jean King

The celebrated women were smiling from ear to ear at the Golden Globe Awards cocktail reception. 

Mariah Carey, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Mariah Carey

The songstress flashed a smile inside the Golden Globe Awards reception. 

Chris Hemsworth, Matt Damon, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth & Matt Damon

The blockbuster actors caught up inside Amazon Studios' Golden Globes after-party. 

Gisele Schmidt, Gary Oldman, Charlie John Oldman, Gulliver Flynn Oldman, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Gisèle Schmidt, Gary Oldman, Charlie John Oldman & Gulliver Flynn Oldman

The Darkest Hour winner shared a happy moment with his wife and two sons at Focus Features' Golden Globes after-party. 

Joe Keery, Maika Monroe, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for InStyle

Joe Keery & Maika Monroe

The Stranger Things star and actress stepped out together at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party. 

Nicole Kidman, Nancy Lesser, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman & Nancy Lesser

The Golden Globe winner and HBO executive sweetly embraced at HBO's Golden Globes after-party. 

Emilia Clarke, Andy Samberg, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Emilia Clarke & Andy Samberg

The Game of Thrones actress and comedian were all smiles at HBO's Golden Globes after-party. 

