Candid Moments at the 2018 Golden Globes With Zac Efron, Margot Robbie, Oprah Winfrey and More Stars

The 2018 Golden Globes was a televised celebration of the biggest achievements in film and television. But a lot that happened inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel that viewers didn't get to see.

For one thing, there were countless celebrity photo ops. Margot Robbie posed with Zac Efron and Tonya Harding for house photographers, while Rita Wilson used her iPhone to take a selfie with Tom Hanks. Before accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award (and delivering a rousing speech), Oprah Winfrey documented the historic moment by posing with Ava DuVernay and Gayle King.

Many actors, including The Crown's Claire Foy and Matt Smith, pointed to their Time's Up pins.

See more candid moments from the 75th Annual Golden Globes on NBC:

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, 2018 Golden Globes, Candids

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake

The couple waves to fans outside the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Kendall Jenner, 2018 Golden Globes, Candids

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Kendall Jenner

The E! reality star—a guest of Moët & Chandon—models at Giambattista Valli gown.

Sarah Paulson, Amanda Peet, 2018 Golden Globes, Candids

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Sarah Paulson & Amanda Peet

Paulson asks her Jack & Jill co-star (and BFF) to once again accompany her on the red carpet.

Missi Pyle, 2018 Golden Globes, Candids

George Pimentel/WireImage

Missi Pyle

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star points to her Time's Up pin.

Chris Hemsworth, Angelina Jolie, 2018 Golden Globes, Candids

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Chris Hemsworth & Angelina Jolie

Think Hemsworth was making a pitch for Jolie to star in the next Thor movie?

Penelope Cruz, Maggie Gyllenhaal, 2018 Golden Globes, Candids

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Penélope Cruz & Maggie Gyllenhaal

Cruz (in Ralph & Russo) and Gyllenhaal (in Monse) are accidentally photobombed by Laurence Fishburne.

Margot Robbie, Zac Efron, 2018 Golden Globes, Candids

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Margot Robbie & Zac Efron

The I, Tonya actress mingles with the Greatest Showman actor.

Gayle King, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, 2018 Golden Globes, Candids

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Gayle King, Oprah Winfrey & Ava DuVernay

Winfrey's friends flank her in the front row.

James Franco, Dave Franco, 2018 Golden Globes, Candids

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

James Franco & Dave Franco

The Disaster Artist stars take their seats at Table 10.

Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain, 2018 Golden Globes, Candids

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Nicole Kidman & Jessica Chastain

The famous redheads show solidarity in black dresses.

Rita Hanks, Tom Hanks, 2018 Golden Globes, Candids

Richard Heathcote/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks

Say cheese! The power couple poses for a selfie at their table.

Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek, Ashley Judd, Debra Messing, 2018 Golden Globes, Candids

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek, Ashley Judd & Debra Messing

The actresses and activists convene inside the ballroom.

Matt Smith, Claire Foy, 2018 Golden Globes, Candids

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Matt Smith & Claire Foy

The Crown stars proudly promote their pins.

Tonya Harding, Margot Robbie, 2018 Golden Globes, Candids

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Tonya Harding & Margot Robbie

The figure skater bonds with the actress, who produced and starred in I, Tonya.

Sharon Stone, 2018 Golden Globes, Candids

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Sharon Stone

The actress (in Vitor Zerbinato) makes her way through the crowd.

Laura Dern, 2018 Golden Globes, Candids

Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Laura Dern

The Big Little Lies winner bumps into a friend as she looks for her table.

