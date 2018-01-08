Candid Moments at the 2018 Golden Globes With Zac Efron, Margot Robbie, Oprah Winfrey and More Stars

The 2018 Golden Globes was a televised celebration of the biggest achievements in film and television. But a lot that happened inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel that viewers didn't get to see.
For one thing, there were countless celebrity photo ops. Margot Robbie posed with Zac Efron and Tonya Harding for house photographers, while Rita Wilson used her iPhone to take a selfie with Tom Hanks. Before accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award (and delivering a rousing speech), Oprah Winfrey documented the historic moment by posing with Ava DuVernay and Gayle King.
Many actors, including The Crown's Claire Foy and Matt Smith, pointed to their Time's Up pins.
Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The couple waves to fans outside the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon
The E! reality star—a guest of Moët & Chandon—models at Giambattista Valli gown.
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon
Paulson asks her Jack & Jill co-star (and BFF) to once again accompany her on the red carpet.
George Pimentel/WireImage
The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star points to her Time's Up pin.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon
Think Hemsworth was making a pitch for Jolie to star in the next Thor movie?
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Cruz (in Ralph & Russo) and Gyllenhaal (in Monse) are accidentally photobombed by Laurence Fishburne.
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
The I, Tonya actress mingles with the Greatest Showman actor.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Winfrey's friends flank her in the front row.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
The Disaster Artist stars take their seats at Table 10.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon
The famous redheads show solidarity in black dresses.
Richard Heathcote/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Say cheese! The power couple poses for a selfie at their table.
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
The actresses and activists convene inside the ballroom.
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon
The Crown stars proudly promote their pins.
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
The figure skater bonds with the actress, who produced and starred in I, Tonya.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
The actress (in Vitor Zerbinato) makes her way through the crowd.
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
The Big Little Lies winner bumps into a friend as she looks for her table.
