Sterling K. Brown Gets Love From This Is Us' Little Randall After Golden Globe Win

Fresh from his history making Golden Globes win, Sterling K. Brown got a sweet surprise from E!'s Jason Kennedy backstage at the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday night.

While stopping by E!'s winners room, Kennedy showed the This Is Us actor a cute video of his co-star Lonnie Chavis, the child actor who plays the younger version of his character Randall on the hit NBC hit drama, giving the older actor a big congratulations on his epic win.

In the video, "Little Randall" gives his mentor a big shout out: "Hey Randall, it's me, Little Randall. If you are watching this, it's because You just freaking won the Golden Globe by an actor in a TV series drama!"

The precocious kiddo says, "I just wanted to say congratulations. I mean if you thought 'Thanksgiving Dad' was a hot Dad, imagine "Golden Globe winning Dad"

He continues, "Anways, have fun celebrating tonight. Maybe show off those dance moves at the afer parties or go crazy and post a shirtless selfie on Instagram? Maybe go around and tell people, "you'd never been able to win this award if it hadn't been for...me!'"