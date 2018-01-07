3 Red Carpet Trends We Love From Golden Globes 2018

The first red carpet event of the award season usually hints at the fashion trends of the year.

The 2018 Golden Globes didn't disappoint. With stars standing in support of the #MeToo movement, the color black took over the red carpet, pushing tailoring, accessories and beauty to the forefront. With the right additions, Hollywood A-listers were able to stand out among the peers and set trends along the way.

As we watched the star-studded red carpet, we couldn't help but notice that while celebs offered their unique interpretation, there was repeats of the same look. From dress silhouettes to jewelry, the desire to be different ultimately led to ultra-cool trends that we're excited to adapt for our 2018 wardrobe.