Golden Globes 2018: Best Celeb Moments You Didn't See on TV

During the Show:

Angelina Jolie sat at a table in between her son Pax and Chris Hemsworth and the three enjoyed chatting. Later on, Pax enjoyed a plate of finger sandwiches, while his mom was spotted eating a Lindt chocolate truffle. She offered one to her but he declined. While Jolie chatted with other guests, Pax played with a photo.

When Laura Dern won Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie for Big Little Lies, co-star Witherspoon shouted and threw her hands up in delight.

Natalie Portman and Stranger Things' Brown shared a hug and chatted, during which Portman told the child star that she is an "inspiration to her."

Portman sat with Williams and a pregnant America Ferrara. The three were spotted applying lipstick and eating Lindt truffles. During a commercial break, Portman went to get some hot food and brought a plate back for Ferrera, who gasped and brought her arms to her heart in gratitude.

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks walked through the ballroom and the actor turned to the people sitting at the table in the entry way, saying, "You guys have the best table here," drawing laughs and applause.

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, who play a couple on NBC's This Is Us, shared a cute moment, in which he put his arm around her chair as they whispered to each other.

Speaking of This Is Us, they're just like us; The entire cast were spotted playing with their phones at their table. Ventimiglia was seen showing a co-star a photo.

Ventimiglia and Jennifer Aniston shared a kiss on the cheek. She also kissed Emma Watson and Armie Hammer the same way. Aniston was later seen chatting withSam Rockwell, Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda, as well as Amanda Peet.

Aniston was later seen taking off her shoes and putting them back on. Hey, heels hurt! She also put on her glasses later in the evening.

While sitting with Bateman by the bar, Rockwell pointed very excitedly to Michael Keaton and said, "That's f--king Michael Keaton!"

Margot Robbie and Tonya Harding, the disgraced former Olympic skater the actress plays in I, Tonya, walked over to Hanks and Wilson and asked for a photo. The actor moved to take a selfie but Robbie then volunteers to take a pic of Harding standing in between the couple.

Robbie was later seen exchanging a hug with Emma Stone.

Hugh Grant and partner Anna Eberstein were seen at an espresso station, sipping out of tea cups. Many people approached the actor for photos.

Gadot, who arrived with her husband, and Jessica Chastain sat and chatted as the latter's husband held her from behind affectionately. The Wonder Woman star was seen sharing two hugs with Sairose Ronan and congratulating her on her win for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for her role in Lady Bird. Gadot and her husband were later seen with their arms around each other while chatting with Seth Rogen.

After winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in Big Little Lies, Kidman exited with an associate while carrying her statuette and cried tears of happiness.

Host Seth Meyers received especially loud laughs and applause for his marijuana and sexual harassment joke as well as his joke about Seth Rogen and North Korea.

Elisabeth Moss' win for Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama for her role in The Handmaid's Tale drew a standing ovation.

Maggie Gyllenhaal, who was also nominated, looked upset when she lost and left the ballroom. She was later spotted out on the patio with a female friend, who had her arm around her. The two drank espresso and had a snack by the bar.

Oprah Winfrey and her A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay celebrated Winfrey's honorary Cecil B. DeMille Award, which she accepted with a speech that earned her three standing ovations, at their table. Duvernay poured the TV legend a glass of Champagne.